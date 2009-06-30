The literary trend du jour, evidently, is for authors to voice their displeasure at negative reviews--not even scathing ones, mind you, merely negative--in unhinged online tirades.

After the Boston Globe's Roberta Sillman offered a disappointed take on Alice Hoffman's latest novel, The Story Sisters, in Sunday's paper, Hoffman went on a murderous, 27-tweet Twitter spree, calling Sillman a "moron" and an "idiot," publishing her phone number and email address, and encouraging supporters to "Tell her what u think of snarky critics."

Even as Hoffman was thinking better of the outburst and shutting down her Twitter account (several of the offending tweets can still be seen here), she was being one-upped by essayist Alain de Botton, himself the recipient of a less-than-flattering review by Caleb Crain in the Times. Unwilling or unable to parcel out his broadside in installments of 140 characters or less, de Botton instead posted it on Crain's blog and then linked to it through Twitter. A sample: