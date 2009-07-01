Today At Tnr (july 1, 2009)

- Afraid Of The Public Option? This Is What America's Health Care Will Look Like Without It, by Jacob Hacker and Rahul Rajkumar
- Finding False Comfort
In Numbers: The Problem With Ranking Failed States, by Richard Just
- Next Month, There's Supposed To Be A Vote On America's
Presence In Iraq. Good Thing It's Probably Not Going To Happen, by
Michael Crowley
- TNRtv: Why Obama Should Back the Honduran President, by Alvaro Vargas Llosa
- The John Roberts Method: How The Court Is Patiently Bending
Law To The Right, by Tom Goldstein
- Obama's Learning Curve: When Will The Realist Start Getting Real? by Leon Wieseltier
- Are Democrats Sacrificing Too Much In Order To Pass Health Care Reform? by Jonathan Cohn