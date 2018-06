"all ready to read Todd Purdum's absurd puff piece on Sarah Palin." -- Andrew Sullivan, June 30, 2009, 4:18 PM

"Purdum's...superb summary of the Wasilla whack-job." -- Andrew Sullivan, June 30, 2009, 5:06 PM

(h/t Michael Moynihan)

Update: Due to late night blogging, the dates on this post were originally 2008. They have since been fixed.