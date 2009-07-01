Fight! Fight!

This does all feel a bit retro, but Jonathan Martin has a good piece in Politico on the nasty GOP infighting the big Vanity Fair story on Sarah Palin has kicked off. He's got Steve Schmidt responding to Bill Kristol's Weekly Standard blog post attacking Schmidt; Kristol responding to Schmidt's counter-attack; and Schmidt responding to Kristol's response to his response. There's even a Randy Scheunemann cameo--complete with him comparing Schmidt to the Iranian secret police! Good times. A losing campaign is bound to breed more ill will and dysfunction than a winning one, but all this does make you glad that these guys aren't running the country right now.

--Jason Zengerle

