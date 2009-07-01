Love, Shmove

I must admit I've been a little perplexed by all the cooing and ooing over Mark Sanford's being in loooooove. Awwww, look at him, we are urged. He's not just another self-important dirtbag with pants aflame. He's found his other half. He's found The One. He's found his Soul Mate. As the heart-sick governor so helpfully explained to the AP, "This was a whole lot more than a simple affair; this was a love story. A forbidden on, a tragic one, but a love story at the end of the day." (Nope. Nothing self-aggrandizing about that statement.)



OK. Fine. The governor fell in love. Although, from the sound of yesterday's revelation, he had to do a fair amount of trolling with not-quite-The-Ones before finally merengue-ing into his Beloved on the dance floor in Uruguay. The governor's insistence that he "didn't cross the sex line" with any of those other Other Women may make Maria feel special, but it also suggests that this is a guy who had been playing with fire for some time and basically clearing the path for fate to sweep him off his feet.

Still, let us allow that Maria is very special and does, in fact, complete Governor Romeo. Super. But that doesn't make Sanford special--and I contend that it's not the main reason many observers have gone all squishy over him. After all, lots of married politicians fall in love, as evidenced by the number of them who leave their wives for a newer model. Some of my favorite examples: Rep. Roy Blunt did it. Sen. Jon Corzine did it. Rep. Connie Mack did it. Former Sen. Tim Hutchinson did it. Former Rep. Billy Tauzin did it. Newt Gingrich did it. Twice.

What set Sanford's situation apart initially wasn't that he had fallen in love, but that he couldn't keep his mouth shut about it. Between all those rambling, purple-prose emails that leaked out and the man's verbal incontinence in talking about his Rendezvous with Destiny, he presented us with the old-fashioned romantic ideal of a man smitten beyond reason. You could almost picture him sitting by candlelight furiously scribbling out love letters to some Jane Austen heroine. Falling in love with one's Soul Mate isn't unusual, even in politics. Babbling on about it like an addled teenager is.