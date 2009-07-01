Sotomayor's Confirmation Hearings Will Be A Non-event

Tom Goldstein is a partner at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, and lecturer at Stanford and Harvard Law Schools. He is the founder of SCOTUSblog.

A few days after the President nominated Sonia Sotomayor, I labeled the question of her confirmation "over." Along the same lines, I wanted to lay out why I think the hearings themselves will be a complete non-event.

Republicans have nothing significant to gain by making the hearing a media event, so they won't. For her part, Judge Sotomayor is likely to adhere to the modern tradition of saying as little as necessary. The result is a conspiracy of convenience in which not much is likely to happen.

(Click here to read the rest.)