Second Opinions

Harold Pollack, is a professor at the University of Chicago School of Social Service Administration and Special Correspondent for The Treatment.

In Tuesday’s Los Angeles Times, Rahul Rajkumar and I chide the American Medical Association for its guild-like special-interest stance in the debate over health reform. We were hardly alone. While our op-ed was in the queue, Jonathan Cohn, Ezra Klein, and Nicholas Kristof noted the AMA’s history of opposition to many progressive public health policies.

Watching this latest twist in the health reform debate, I’m struck by extent that the AMA seems stuck in a narrow interest-group model that represents a shrinking segment of the medical profession. Yeah, doctors care about their livelihoods. They care about other things, too.

I’ve previously noted polling data that indicate broad support among doctors for universal coverage and for other progressive measures. These views don’t come from nowhere. They arise from powerful lived experience on the front-lines of American medical care, where doctors see our $2.4 trillion medical system fail to treat people with the effectiveness or the basic decency it should.