Today At Tnr (july 2, 2009)

- Congress 2.0: It's 2009--Isn't It Time We
Allow Senators Incapable Of Making It To Washington
To Vote From Home? by Jason Zengerle
- Why A Half-Assed Climate Bill Is Probably Worth
Supporting, by Bradford Plumer
- Resignations, Frustrations, And 180 Degree Changes Of Opinion At DC's Most Controversial Publication, by Gabriel Sherman
- In Praise Of The Congressmen
Who Put Their Careers On The Line Last Friday, by E.J. Dionne, Jr.
- TNRtv: Should We
Expect Even More Adventurism From A Weaker Tehran? by Afshin Molavi
- Race To The Bottom: Is The Supreme Court Justifying Discrimination? by Drew Westen
- Afraid Of The Public Option? This Is What America's Health Care Will Look Like Without It. by Jacob Hacker and Rahul Rajkumar
As always, be sure to check out economic news on The Stash, environment and energy coverage on The Vine, the latest on health care at The Treatment, and Marty Peretz's The Spine. Also be sure to take a look at TNR's new blogs by William Galston, Damon Linker, John McWhorter, and Alan Wolfe.