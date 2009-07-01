Exclusive: The *real* Help Bill. And It's Much Better.

A few weeks ago, the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions set off an uproar when it submitted a work-in-progress for scoring by the Congressional Budget Office. The bill was missing major pieces, including a requirement that employers contribute towards the cost of their workers' coverage. And the resulting estimates looked awful: It would reduce the number of people without insurance by less than half, in part because a ton of people would drop or lose their employer-sponsored coverage.

It was a meaningless set of numbers. You couldn't really tell much until the final bill, with all of the component parts, was submitted. But opponents of reform seized on the estimate anyway--and used it to claim that reform was going to be an unaffordable, ineffective boondoggle.

Well, now the HELP committee has submitted a full bill. And the results are quite a bit better.

According to the official CBO estimate, which a Capitol Hill source provided late Wednesday afternoon, the provisions over which HELP has some jursidiction--which include employer contributions and subsidies to people who can't fully pay for insurance on their own--would bring insurance to 21 million additional people by 2019, the end of the ten-year budget window. (Erosion of job-based coverage would be virtually zero.) An expansion of Medicaid, something HELP supports but can't officially legislate--because of committee jurisdiction--would cover another 20 million.