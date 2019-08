In the second part of a TNRtv series on Afghanistan, Ambassador to the United States Said Tayeb Jawad addresses some of his country's most pressing challenges: a thriving poppy trade, the need for a greater Afghan lobbying presence in Washington, and the controversial law signed by President Karzai earlier this year that legalizes marital rape.

--Ben Eisler

