Well, this blame-the-wife screed should certainly make Michael Wolff popular with the ladies.

Obviously every marriage--and every affair--has complicated internal dynamics. Very rarely is either party completely faultless. But this kind of bitchy slap at an entire gender ("Here, I suppose, is the news flash: Women, who don’t have to marry them, see women differently from how men see them") is enough to get Wolff shanked the next time he's out lunching at Michael's.

--Michelle Cottle