A Graphical Representation Of Mitt Romney's Foreign Policy

By all accounts Mitt Romney's 2012 bid for the presidency is moving full speed ahead. Last month, he gave a major address in which he laid out his view of international politics--and boy was it convoluted. Channeling the business jargon common at places like Bain Capital, the management consulting firm he founded, Romney tried to break down world politics as if he were giving a PowerPoint strategy presentation to a corporate board.

Which got me thinking, what would Romney's foreign-policy worldview look like if it were depicted visually as a PowerPoint slide? I asked a consultant friend to put together a mock-up. (Click here to read the article, and here to download a full-sized image.)

--Barron YoungSmith