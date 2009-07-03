Today At Tnr (july 3, 2009)

-
The Lost Lincoln: Who He Really Was, And Why We Need To Rediscover Him. by Sean Wilentz
TNR's Founding Fathers Spectacular: Wood On Washington! Schlesinger On Adams And Hamilton! Wilentz On Jefferson! And Much More...
‘Public Enemies': Johnny Depp Is Magnetic As John Dillinger, But Will You Care When The Lights Come Back On? by Christopher Orr
How The Iraq War Clouded Obama's Judgment On Iran, by Nader Mousavizadeh
TNRtv: Afghanistan's Ambassador On His Country's Big Challenges, From A Thriving Poppy Trade To Legalized Marital Rape, by Said Jawad
Congress 2.0: It's 2009--Isn't It Time We Allow Senators Incapable Of Making It To Washington To Vote From Home? by Jason Zengerle
Why A Half-Assed Climate Bill Is Probably Worth Supporting, by Bradford Plumer
