Palin To Resign As Alaska Governor!

I will post some of the transcript of Palin's remarks when it becomes available. Suffice it to say that the speech announcing her resignation was given so quickly that you could hardly understand what she was saying. However, at whatever pace her remarks were made, the content of what she said made absolutely no sense. She talked about people in Alaska "looking north toward the future" and went on and on about the troops (no shame in that, of course, but what do American soldiers fighting overseas have to do with her decision?). She also added that she knew "when to pass the ball for victory." In short, it was a typical Palin performance: utterly bizarre and completely compelling.

More to come.

--Isaac Chotiner

