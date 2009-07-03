More On Palin

Here is part of the statement her office released. The sense that her political team is incompetent will be strengthened by this memo. An excerpt:

It is my duty to always protect our great state. With that in mind, my family and I determined that it is best to make a difference this summer, and I am willing to change things, so that this administration, with its positive agenda, its accomplishments, and its successful road to an incredible future, can continue without interruption and with great administrative and legislative success.

She added:

"It hurts to make this choice, but I've given my reasons. I'm reminded of a sign on my parents' refrigerator, 'Don't explain; your friends don't need it, and your enemies won't believe you anyway.'"

The first paragraph above is gibberish. In the second graf, I have italicized two things that would appear to contradict each other. Strange, strange, strange.

--Isaac Chotiner

