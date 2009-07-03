Palin Does It For The Taxpayers

The weirdest part of a weird speech may have been Palin's claim that by resigning, she would save the state a bunch of money.

"All I can ask is that you trust me with this decision and know that it is no more politics as usual and as some Alaskans have seen today, maybe they don't mind wasting public dollars and state time but I do. And I cannot stand here as your governor and allow the millions of dollars and all that time to go to waste just so that I can hold the title of governor. I don't know if my children can allow it anyway."