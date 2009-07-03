Best Palin Resignation Spin

From Jonathan Martin's piece on the sudden resignation:

“This was a positive, forward-looking decision for her state, her family and she cares so much for Alaska that she is going to get outside of the bubble and work to its benefit outside,” said Jason Recher, who worked for Palin on last year’s campaign.

Yes, exactly--Palin cares too much about Alaska to be its governor. Resigning is the ultimate show of respect. (Actually, now that I think about it, a lot of Alaskans would probably agree with that. I just don't think Palin is one of them...)

Just out of curiosity: How many half-term governors have won their party's nomination for president? (Though something tells me we're not going to get as far as primary season...)

Update: Okay, I spoke too soon. Bill Kristol's is even better: