Return Of The Homeowner Walk-away Myth

It's important to point out that the Boston Fed study looked at a 3-year period, so there will no doubt be a rise in the percentage of underwater borrowers who default. But is there any reason to expect it to go much higher than 6.5 percent?

And reading some of Liebowitz's research, it's clear that he's less an unbiased observer than an opponent of government regulation, which he identifies as the primary cause of the foreclosure crisis:

the money for the speculation was made available by lenders who believed the housing and regulatory establishment when this housing and regulatory establishment said that such loans were safe. Since the housing and regulatory establishment consisted of mighty government agencies and highly educated academics, it was not unreasonable for the lenders to assume that the claims made for flexible underwriting standards were correct. Unfortunately, the claims were not correct although most of the housing and regulatory establishment continue to argue otherwise.

That might explain his appearance on the WSJ op-ed page.

In any case, it's not all that clear that walking away is the most "rational" decision for an underwater homeowner. With the economic picture is as gloomy as it currently is, and the government having just bailed out big institutions to the tune of $700 billion, is it crazy for an underwater homeowner to keep paying his/her mortgage and hope for assistance from the government? Moreover, as a recent paper from Charles Calomiris of Columbia University, Stanley D. Longhofer of the Barton School of Business and William Miles of Wichita State University points out, housing is as much of a consumption good as it is an investment. Which is to say, people have an incentive to stay in their home to keep "consuming" housing even if it's value as an asset declines.

--Zubin Jelveh