Weekend Reading

Fine, you probably want to read about Sarah Palin. But on the off-chance you also want to read a nerdy piece on, uh, climate science, Edge has a terrific in-depth interview with NASA climate modeler Gavin Schmidt, who lays out the history of his field and really delves into the challenges in trying to understand something as complex as the world's atmosphere. If you've ever wondered what climate models do, how they work, what their strengths and weaknesses are, this is definitely worth a click.

--Bradford Plumer