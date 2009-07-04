The Killer Logic Of Sarah Palin

From her speech:
And so as I thought about this announcement that I wouldn't run for re-election and what it means for Alaska, I thought about how much fun some governors have as lame ducks... travel around the state, to the Lower 48 (maybe), overseas on international trade - as so many politicians do. And then I thought - that's what's wrong - many just accept that lame duck status, hit the road, draw the paycheck, and "milk it". I'm not putting Alaska through that - I promised efficiencies and effectiveness! ? That's not how I am wired. I am not wired to operate under the same old "politics as usual." I promised that four years ago - and I meant it.
It's not what is best for Alaska.
Note the subtle reasoning here. According to Palin, a lame-duck governor has just two options. You can have "fun," mail it in, and take an extended travel holiday. Or you can bail out entirely and let someone else take over. No mention of a third option: using your freedom from crude electoral politics to make hard choices and earn the best possible results for your state. Apparently that's "not what is best for
Palin Alaska," either.
--Michael Crowley