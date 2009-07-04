In a follow-up statement clarifying her rationale for resigning the governorship of Alaska, Sarah Palin places herself firmly in the tradition of those innumerable officials who've left office early for obscure--but excellent!--reasons:

How sad that Washington and the media will never understand; it's about country. And though it's honorable for countless others to leave their positions for a higher calling and without finishing a term, of course we know by now, for some reason a different standard applies for the decisions I make.