Department Of Strange Opinion Polls

Americans are celebrating the nation's 233rd birthday, and the words of the Declaration of Independence will be heard at countless patriotic ceremonies across the land. The core ideals articulated by those words are still embraced by solid majorities of the American public.
Seventy-four percent (74%) agree with the assertion that “all men are created equal” while just 23% disagree.
Just? Also:
Fifty-six percent (56%) agree with the view that governments derive their only just authority from the “consent of the governed.” Interestingly, one-in-four Americans (25%) disagree.
--Isaac Chotiner