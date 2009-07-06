K Street Planning Coup?

NBC's Mark Murray:

Be sure to check out today’s Washington Post story on the health-care lobbying effort, which notes that the health industry has hired “more than 350 former government staff members and retired members of Congress in hopes of influencing their old bosses and colleagues,” and that it’s spending more than $1.4 million a day on lobbying. Wow, is there any way to describe this story other than the health-care industry has hired, LITERALLY, an army of lobbyists?