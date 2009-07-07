Legos, Red Sox, And Those Long Waits In Massachusetts

The suggestion that the 2006 health reform jacked up the price of health insurance misses one inconvenient fact: Insurance in Massachusetts was among the nation's most expensive long before the law took effect. There are a variety of reasons for that. The higher cost of living in New England has something to do with it. So does the heavy concentration of teaching hospitals. (Research suggests that when you have a lot of high-tech hospitals in an area, it tends to create greater demand for high-tech medical services, which drives up insurance for everybody.)

To be sure, Massachusetts has a history of regulating insurance aggresively, at least relative to places like Georgia. And such regulation can, under some circumstances, drive up the price of insurance (in part because it forces insurers to provide better coverage). But even to the extent that's the reason for the high prices in Massachusetts--and, to be clear, it would be one of many factors--that regulation also predated the 2006 reforms.

The waiting time issue is a bit more complicated. Intuitively, it makes sense that giving more people insurance would lead many of those people to see the doctor, crowding the proverbial waiting room and creating long delays for appointments. And there have been widespread anecdotal reports that reform in Massachusetts did just that. But the statistical evidence to support this thesis turns out to be pretty thin.

Consider a recent consulting report by Merritt Hawkins and Associates. Based on a telephone survey of physicians, it found that the average waiting time to see doctors in five medical specialties--cardiology, orthopedics, dermatology, obstetrics/gynecology, and family practice--were longer in the Boston area than any other city surveyed. The precise figure for Boston, 49.6 days, is presumably the source for the 50 days in the video. By contrast, the city with the shortest waits--Atlanta--had just 11 days. I assume that's why the video uses Georgia as its basis for comparison.

But hold on a second. Is there evidence that the Massachusetts health insurance reforms are the reason for the delay? Merritt Hawkins raised that as a possibility in its report--and, again, it's a plausible explanation. But the full survey details don't actually show that: Although Boston has the longest wait times now, it also had the longest wait times back in 2004, the last time Merritt Hawkins asked these questions.