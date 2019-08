It may be an issue of translation, but I was struck by this phrase uttered by a top commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards:

"There are two currents: those who defend and support the revolution and the establishment, and those who are trying to topple it."

What struck me? He's using "revolution" and "establishment" as synonymous terms. That's usually how it goes, but the establishment doesn't usually admit it, either.

--Jonathan Chait