Bread And Circuses

Obama, after being asked about Michael Jackson during an interview in Moscow with ABC's Jake Tapper:

“You know, this is part of American culture,” the president said. “Michael Jackson, like Elvis, like Sinatra, when somebody who’s captivated the imagination of the country for that long passes away, people pay attention and I assume at some point people will start focusing again on things like nuclear weapons.”

Update: Michael Calderone says Fox's Major Garrett was the only network correspondent not to ask Obama about Jackson. Good for him to stick to the substantive stuff. What took him so long?

--Jason Zengerle

