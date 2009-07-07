Reaping The Whirlwind

It was bad enough when, at a "Tea Party" event in Austin over the weekend, courthouse-violence-apologist Senator John Cornyn and sometimes-secessionist Governor Rick Perry were booed as sellouts by attendees.

But now right-wing blogger Ace of Spades has been effectively marginalized on his own site by commenters unhappy with his view that Sarah Palin's resignation from office probably means she's through with elective politics.

To be clear, Ace of Spades is vehemently pro-Palin. He claimed that she was "badgered and harrassed and slimed out of office" by a "vile left" that utilized "abuse of process," "the worst attacks possible on her children," and a willingness to "cross every boundary of decency to impose their sick will on others." He just argued that her entirely understandable (in his view) decision to resign made her less likely to attain the presidency, and for this he became, essentially, persona non grata on his own blog. A sampling of his comments:

Sorry to be the guy living in the real world and being the buzzkill. But I'm sick to death of being told that my addiction to reality and aversion to fantasy is somehow cowardly or defeatist or lacking in virtue....