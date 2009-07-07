Menu
Tnrtv: Deficit Concerns Shouldn't Stop Another Stimulus

By

TNR senior editor Noam Scheiber weighs in on the debate over whether the U.S. deficit can handle another economic stimulus, arguing that politically and economically, a stimulus makes a ton of sense.


--Ben Eisler

