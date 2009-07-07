Tnrtv: Deficit Concerns Shouldn't Stop Another Stimulus

Tnrtv: Deficit Concerns Shouldn't Stop Another StimulusBy The New Republic StaffJuly 7, 2009Add to PocketSubscribeTNR senior editor Noam Scheiber weighs in on the debate over whether the U.S. deficit can handle another economic stimulus, arguing that politically and economically, a stimulus makes a ton of sense.--Ben EislerCheck out the latest on TNRtv:Stent: Why Germany Is the Key to Obama's New Russia PolicyKauffmann: How Film Is Distinct From Every Other ArtAfghan Ambassador On His Country's Challenges, From Thriving Poppy To Legalized Rape