For any who may not have spotted it on the home page, the estimable David Thomson has published a characteristically penetrating essay on Michael Mann's Public Enemies. Though in accordance on many particulars, Thomson's take is rather less forgiving than mine, but that's perhaps inevitable when the relevant points of comparison are Cagney and Beatty rather than the other pale fare this summer has offered. In any case, it is definitely worth a look.

--Christopher Orr