The Case Against The G8

The L'Aquila summit seems likely to achieve nothing, i.e., nothing that could not have been agreed upon in a conference call among deputy ministers. Just because there's a communique does not mean it has any real content. Does this kind of expensive pageant make politicians today look important or frivolous?

More broadly, three longer-run shifts mean the G7/G8 is increasingly anachronistic.

First, emerging markets have obviously risen in both respectable clout and ability to make trouble. China's exchange rate policy is a leading example, but think also about Mexico, Brazil, or India. Having a global economic discussion (e.g., on climate change or aid to Africa) without these players fully at the table does not really make sense--particularly as the G20 now operates effectively at the heads of government level. And inviting these countries to a dinner or other event on the fringes of the main meeting just adds insult to injury.

Second, the Europeans are now organized into a loose political union and all of the major economies--except the UK--are in a currency union. What is the point of sitting down with Italy, Germany, France, and the UK separately? It is much more effective when they--and other Europeans--work out common positions and bring those to the table collectively. The European Union belongs to the G20 but not the G7.

Third, the idea that the U.S. and its allies "lead" by any kind of economic policy example is plainly in disarray. The recent crisis focuses our attention, but we've seen two or three decades with irresponsible credit and throwing fiscal caution to the winds across these countries. These countries traditionally position themselves as "G7 models" worth emulating; this message needs to be toned down.