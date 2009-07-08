Annals Of Idiocy

"As the official and personal representative of the president of the United States of America, I convey my deep outrage about the unfortunate, disrespectful and racially insensitive comments by Mr Enrique Ortez Colindres about President Barack Obama," US Ambassador Hugo Llorens said in a statement.

Ortez Colindres, foreign minister to caretaker leader Roberto Micheletti who took over after Honduran President Manuel Zelaya was ousted in a June 28 coup, used the term "negrito," or "little black man," to describe Obama on several occasions last week and again Tuesday in a radio interview.

At one point he described Obama as "this little black man who has no idea where Tegucigalpa is.