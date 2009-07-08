Transformers: Revenge Of The Viewing Public

Blogger Rob Bricken accomplishes the near-impossible: making Michael Bay's latest Transformers movie highly entertaining by providing a FAQ/summary of its countless idiocies. A sample:

A lot was made of how Shia the Beef's hand injury was written into the film. How was this done?

Well, sometimes Shia had a huge bandage on his hand, and sometimes he didn't.



That doesn't sound "written in" at all.

Well, no actual words are used to explain it. It might be more accurate to say it "shows up sometimes."