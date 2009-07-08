A Moneyball Approach To Health Reform

Anthony Wright is executive director of Health Access California, the statewide health care consumer advocacy coalition. He blogs daily at the Health Access WeBlog and is a regular contributor to the Treatment.



Yesterday, we had yet another health reform/CBO moment, when a published report indicated that the Congressional Budget Office had scored the House proposal at $1.5 trillion dollars. Both the CBO and the three House committees swiftly denied the report that there was any such estimate.

My first reaction was to react as Jerry Seinfeld would: The cost estimate is not $1.5 trillion...not that there's anything wrong with that! After all, the House proposal looks to be the one that would extend better help to more people while providing a lot more value to health care consumers. If doing health care right costs $1.5 trillion, then that's money worth spending. As Paul Krugman indicated, it's still less than the Bush tax cuts-which were $1.8 trillion, without any of the same health and economic benefit.

My second reaction, to stick with this blog's love of baseball analogies, is one that comes from the book Moneyball, by Michael Lewis. In it, Billy Beane, the general manager of my state's Oakland A's--sorry, Jon, no love for the Boston Red Sox there--exploits the fact that most of his competitors rely on narrow statistics that don't reflect the true worth of players. Instead of focusing on battage average, which doesn't consider the value of walks, he looks at metrics like On Base Percentage (OBP) that capture a fuller range of offensive production. (As they say, a walk is as good as a hit...)

