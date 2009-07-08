In Which I Come Back To Walk-aways...

The researchers also asked respondents if they knew someone who had defaulted, and if they knew someone who had walked away:

By taking a ratio between the answer to the second and the first question, we get an estimate of the percentage of default that is considered strategic. We obtain that 26% of the observed defaults are considered strategic.



While those are two significant pieces of evidence against my argument that walk-aways aren't widespread, I find it surprising that there's such a big disparity between what respondents say they would themselves do and what they report observing. If 26% of current defaults are strategic, why did only 9% of the initial respondents say they would walk away? Perhaps the average person who defaults is well more than $50,000 underwater. More likely, it points to the weakness of surveys.

The researchers also looked at the home values of survey respondents who said they would consider a strategic default and found that between 0 and 7% would default if they were 10% underwater and 17-25% would default if they were 50-60% underwater. This also doesn't quite jibe with 26% of current defaults being strategic. If the respondents follow through on their answers and home prices fall 50-60% (which is above the gloomiest of current forecasts), then we'll see a quarter of defaults being walk aways.

Another question worth asking (as many commenters did on my last post), is where do all these people who walked away--and didn't have second homes--go after they left their houses? One place you might expect them to show up is in rentals, but that doesn't seem to be the case: Vacancies are at a 22-year high in the apartment market.

But let's say for argument's sake that 26% of defaults are indeed from people who could afford to pay their mortgages. How concerned should we be? Well, the majority of defaults would still be a result of financial hardship and mortgage-holders not having enough money to pay their monthly bill. So, to me, the policy implications don't really change: If you want to tackle the foreclosure problem, seeking more ways to reduce monthly payments is where it's at. On that front, we know that loan modifications are not working, so perhaps a wider bailout of homeowners could be part of a second stimulus, or we could revisit the failed cram-down bill. It doesn't sound appetizing to bailout people who made bad decisions, but not doing so could be counterproductive, since, as Calculated Risk pointed out a while back, economic recoveries are typically coincident with bouyant housing markets.