Today At Tnr (july 9, 2009)

- The GOP's Gone Wild! Is The Health Care Debate Between Spendthrift Democrats And Skinflint Republicans? Hardly, by Jonathan Chait
- From Mohammad To Marx: An Intellectual History Of Iran’s Green Revolution, by Abbas Milani
- A 'Moneyball' Approach To Health Care Reform, by Anthony Wright
- TNRtv: Why the GOP's Culture War Offensive Failed Against Sotomayor, by Ruy Teixeira
- Does Obama Have A Friend In The Vatican? by E.J. Dionne, Jr.
- How Democrats Have Divided Wall Street, by Noam Scheiber
- Reid To The Rescue: He's Finally Getting Tough On Health Care, But Is He Doing More Harm Than Good? by Jonathan Cohn