The Wall Street Regulation Of My Dreams...

Okay, probably a slight overstatement to say I dream about this stuff. But my former TNR colleague Ryan Lizza and I did talk about our favorite Wall Street regulatory ideas in this recent Bloggingheads appearance. The gist:

Also, here I tried to make the case that it's helpful if some of the people overseeing the financial system aren't especially sophisticated about financial markets. Not for the usual reason--that the most sophisticated people are tainted by an association with Wall Street. But because, if you're not super-sophisticated, you end up having to rely on your intuition, and intuition often gets you a long way in these discussions. (Though I don't think you'd want your whole regulatory team, or even most of it, to fit that profile.)