The British Do It Bigger

While the NYT Magazine is taking some hits for running digitally altered photos, the real media scandal of the moment is taking place across the pond. From The Guardian:

Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers has paid out more than 1m to settle legal cases that threatened to reveal evidence of his journalists' repeated involvement in the use of criminal methods to get stories. The payments secured secrecy over out-of-court settlements in three cases that threatened to expose evidence of Murdoch journalists using private investigators who illegally hacked into the mobile phone messages of numerous public figures to gain unlawful access to confidential personal data, including tax records, social security files, bank statements and itemised phone bills. Cabinet ministers, MPs, actors and sports stars were all targets of the private investigators.

Giving the story more legs: one of the Murdoch editors this practice took place under was Andy Coulson, who's now the communications chief to Tory prime minister hopeful David Cameron.

--Jason Zengerle

