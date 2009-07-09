Jim Demint Thinks Nazi Germany Was What?

The part that grabbed me about the Jim DeMint quote Chris flags is, "Part of what we’re trying to do in “Saving Freedom” is just show that where we are, we’re about where Germany was before World War II where they became a social democracy." A social democracy? I understand the whole "Liberal Fascism" notion that has, distressingly, taken hold on the right. But does DeMiny really think the most distinctive or objectionable characteristic of Nazi Germany was its overly generous social programs?

Actually, he might. You never know with DeMint.

--Jonathan Chait

