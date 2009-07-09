Tnrtv: Obama's Crafty Response To A Disappointing G8

Tnrtv: Obama's Crafty Response To A Disappointing G8By The New Republic StaffJuly 9, 2009Add to PocketSubscribeTNR assistant editor Bradford Plumer breaks down the unsatisfactory results of yesterday's G8 summit, arguing that although Obama's tactical response has its critics, it may be the best option we've got. --Ben EislerCheck out the latest on TNRtv:Teixeira: Why the GOP's Culture War Offensive Failed Against SotomayorScheiber: Why Concerns Over the Federal Deficit Shouldn't Stop A Second StimulusStent: Why Germany is the Key to Our New Russia Policy