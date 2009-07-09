Menu
Tnrtv: Obama's Crafty Response To A Disappointing G8

By

TNR assistant editor Bradford Plumer breaks down the unsatisfactory results of yesterday's G8 summit, arguing that although Obama's tactical response has its critics, it may be the best option we've got.

 

--Ben Eisler

