At least 156 people died and thousands more were injured during riots in China's Xinjiang province this week. Most of the violence occurred in Xinjiang's capital, Urumqi, between ethnic Uighurs and Han Chinese.

Over the past few years, rapid urbanization, government repression, corruption, and surging nationalism have contributed to numerous Chinese riots. Click through for a look at some notable examples.

Photo courtesy of Asia-Cast.com

--Sharon Eliza Nichols