No House Bill Today. Sigh.

Well, it's early Friday morning. By now, I had been hoping to be well into reading the House of Representatives' reform bill, which the leadership was all set to unveil. After a pretty rough few days, in which the Senate suddenly realized it had nothing approaching consensus about how to pay for reform, the House was promising to end the week on an encouraging note. They had a program to cover almost everybody, with good insurance, and they had ways to pay for it.

But I'm not reading the House bill because, at least officially, there's no bill to read. Late Thursday night, House leaders decided to postpone the unveiling at least until Monday.

By itself, this isn't the end of the world. A few more days won't make much difference and, by all accounts, the House is far closer to agreement on key controversies than the Senate is. Remember, the three House committees that share jurisdiction are still working hand-in-hand, writing one bill. That's a remarkable achievement--and quite a contrast to the Senate, where the two relevant committees (Finance and HELP) seem, if anything, to be moving further away from one another.

Still, there's reason for concern. Not panic, not alarm, just concern. On Thursday, as Politico details, the leadership got hit with a flurry of letters from several groups of extremely unhappy members. Some were objecting to the design of the public plan. Some were objecting to proposed tax hikes. Some thought the bill didn't do enough to control costs. Some thought it did too much (although, of course, they didn't quite put it that way).