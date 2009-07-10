Polling Economists On A Second Stimulus

Only 8 of the 51 economists in the latest Wall Street Journal survey of the profession favor an additional stimulus, apparently. This doesn't shock me given that most of the panel consists of private-sector economists, who tend to skew a bit to the right. Still, something worth contemplating.

When rating job performances, the economists give both Obama and Geithner a median score of 70 (out of a possible 100), and Ben Bernanke 85. All three men's ratings appear to have ticked up these last few months.

--Noam Scheiber