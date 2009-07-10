Iran And The Politics Of Pipelines

Why care about what happens in Iran? There's the prospect of a nuclear arms race in the region--and of Israel initiating a war with Iran to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons. There's also Iran's major role in Iraq and somewhat less important but still significant role in Afghanistan. Iran could be a force for stability or instability in the most volatile region in the world stretching from Israel and Lebanon on the west to Afghanistan and Pakistan in the east. So what happens there matters.

But there is also another issue that is rarely voiced in American politics, but that is central to Iran's relationship to Europe, and could figure in any attempt to impose sanctions on Iran. That is its natural gas reserves. Central Europe and Eastern Europe currently depend on Russia for their natural gas supplies. And Russia has used its monopoly to intimidate its neighbors and get its way with the EU, as well as to sustain internal moves toward autocracy. So it's very much in the interest Europe--and the United States--for Europe to develop other sources of natural gas.

But where would they come from? If you look at today's Financial Times , you'll see on page four a story entitled "Transit States Ease Tension on Nabucco Pipeline." It's about how European Union countries and Turkey have come to agreement on building a pipeline that would bring natural gas from the "Caspian region" through Turkey up to Greece and into Central and Eastern Europe. But the story notes that "the problem is the lack of gas to fill" the pipeline. The only country that "can definitely supply Nabucco from the start is Azerbaijan."

If you look at the map of the pipeline, which is reproduced in the print edition, you'll see something very peculiar. At the projected beginning of pipeline the road forks. It goes north into Azerbaijan, but it also goes south into Iran. Here is another similar picture of the projected pipeline from the a natural gas publication: