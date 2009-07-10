Menu
Not Your Mama's Size 10

It has not escaped my attention that, despite my staying approximately the same size and shape since high school, the clothes in my closet have dropped a couple of number sizes over the years.

CNN.com has a piece up confirming what I'd always assumed--clothing manufacturers are increasingly engaged in size deflation to make folks feel better about their weight--and looking at the broader trends in body-image perceptions.

Unsettling takeaway for gals in particular (whose clothing sizes aren't based on waistline inches the way men's pants are): If you still wear the same size pants you wore a decade ago, it's likely you have actually gotten fatter.

--Michelle Cottle

