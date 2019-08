I think he did! Speaking of Edward Whitacre, the administration's choice to be chairman of the new GM, Rove tells the Journal today:

"He's very tough, which is called for in this situation," Karl Rove, a former adviser to President George W. Bush and a longtime associate of Mr. Whitacre's, said. "He's not going to let things remain how they are...this was a very astute pick."

Granted, Whitacre appears to be a Rove pal. Still, from the guy who brings you this stuff every week...

--Noam Scheiber