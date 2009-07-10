Is A Little Nuclear Pork Worth A Few Gop Votes?

During a Senate hearing on clean energy earlier this week, Republicans Lamar Alexander and Mike Crapo caused a minor stir by hinting that maybe, just maybe they'd consider the idea of a climate bill with a cap-and-trade program for carbon emissions—as long as the bill had strong support for nuclear energy.

What sort of support? Alexander mostly just reiterated the GOP preference for building 100 new nuclear power plants (how that would actually get done was left unclear). Crapo, though, had a more concrete suggestion: He said he wants to revise the renewable-electricity standard (RES) in the House climate bill so that electric utilities would be able to meet their targets by building nuclear plants as well as wind, solar, geothermal, and other renewables.

It's not clear what Crapo has in mind, exactly. Right now, the House RES already accommodates nuclear power to some extent. Here's how it works. Each year, utilities calculate their total generation—the baseline—and then have to get a certain fraction of that from renewables and efficiency. (The targets keep increasing until, by 2020, utilities have to get 15 percent of their power from renewables and 5 percent from efficiency, or 12 plus 8 with a waiver.) But there's a catch. If a utility builds a new nuclear plant, they can deduct that power from the overall baseline number. In other words, building new nukes won't help utilities meet their renewable targets, but it can reduce the absolute amount of renewable energy utilities have to purchase.

Some politicians want to go even further than that. During the House debate, a few proposed (and defeated) amendments would've allowed utilities to count existing nuclear power toward the standard. But this would render the RES completely meaningless, since nuclear already accounts for roughly 20 percent of U.S. electrical power generation—if those amendments had passed, utilities wouldn't have to buy any credits from wind or solar farms at all. If that's what Crapo has in mind, it doesn't make much sense.