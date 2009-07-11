How Can North Korea Launch Cyberattacks?

Since last weekend, a series of cyber attacks launched by "zombie" computers in northeast Asia have been disrupting networks in the United States and South Korea. Investigators from several U.S. agencies are currently tracing the attacks back to their origins, and some say they suspect the assault originated in North Korea. Yet North Korea is a low-tech country that barely even has electricity. How could it be responsible?

According to James Lewis of CSIS, North Korea has been developing a capable cyber-war corps since the 1990s, when Russia, China, and the United States began to discuss the possibility that computer networks were the future of warfare. As with North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, Pyongyang decided it was worth diverting resources to train a technologically capable hacker corps.

To do this, the government sent North Koreans to the West and China to develop computer skills. These skills were used in part to create an indigenous program, including labs used to reverse-engineer computer technology. Much of the equipment was acquired from abroad--through North Korea's vast criminal network, and through legal means such as flying the national airline, Air Koryo, to airports in places like Singapore and buying computers from duty free shops.