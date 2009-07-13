Obama's Tepid Support For The Consumer Protection Agency

Some sources claim that Secretary Geithner is fully on board with the Agency, and certainly he has mentioned it in public. But there is no sign of the frenzied effort that accompanied efforts to launch the PPIP--when, for example, almost every economist in the administration seemed pressed into service to call potential critics and ask them to "give it a chance."

One symptom of this "effort gap" is that counter-arguments and disinformation about the proposed agency begin to gain the upper hand. One senior executive recently told me that this agency would have unprecedented powers to determine the decision of individual products--"something not even the FDA can do."

Of course, this is nonsense. The new agency would be powerful--and thus it is feared by the industry--and presumably it would be able to prevent sufficiently toxic products from being sold. Hopefully, it will also be able to require that all financial institutions also offer some vanilla products, to make consumers' choices easier. But the idea that an agency would design the details of all products for any sector is both implausible and a malicious rumor being spread by opponents (actually, it reminds me of the pushback from meatpackers, and others, early in the 20th century).

If Treasury is so supportive of this new Agency, now is the time to launch public, high profile, and clever counterattacks. By the time the legislation is being voted on, it will be too late.

And in this context, the administration should push hard on one of the great ironies here. Financial sector executives like to stress the importance of "consumer confidence," and they urge the government to take steps to restore this confidence (e.g., with a straight face, suggesting even more really cheap credit from the Fed to their favorite sector.)