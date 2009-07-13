Islamic Terrorists In The Mall Of America

The last article I'd read about Somalis in America was a March 16, 2009 New York Times piece by Donald G. McNeil Jr. The report was about a small epidemic of autism among Somali immigrant children in Minneapolis, the kind of human interest story that tugs at your heart-strings while revealing your lack of understanding of common phenomena. Well, it wasn't such a small epidemic. But still...

This Sunday's Times actually had a truly dispiriting and exquisitely detailed story by Andrea Elliott also about Somali immigrants in Minneapolis. Except that the principals in the dispatch are not children with autism but young men who had joined an Al Qaeda faction and then returned to Mogadishu. Some of them are dead now, some alive. All had been in the terrorist underground. Actually, not so underground, at least not in Somalia.

I am sensitive to these stories about American Muslims having turned to terrorism because about three and a half years ago TNR ran a story titled precisely "Why American Muslims Haven't Turned to Terrorism." This was a story that I considered cockamamie and wished never appeared in print, certainly not in our pages. But I chose not to wage much of a fight over it.

Now, The New York Times is not an index of everything. But its online front page is a pretty accurate measure of what is important in the world now. Which, of course, also means the future.