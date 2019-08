After a rough week, one in which both the Senate and the House got bogged down in the debate over how to finance health reform, lots of people think Congress can't possibly produce a bill before the August recess.

But now President Obama is back from Europe. He seems determined to prove the nay-sayers are wrong. And he's got some good reasons to push

As always, you can read about those developments--and keep up with the health reform debate as it unfolds--over at The Treatment.

--Jonathan Cohn